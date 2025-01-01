Menu
This V6 comes with Bucket Front Seats, 6 Total Speakers, Heated Mirrors, Emergency Braking Assist, Front Independent Suspension, Solid Live Axle Rear Suspension and More! This 2008 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab V6 5A comes in Blue with a Grey Cloth Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2008 Toyota Tacoma

158,718 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Access Cab V6 5A

12422937

2008 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Access Cab V6 5A

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,718KM
VIN 5TEUU42N88Z486378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 158,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2008 Toyota Tacoma