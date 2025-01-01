$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Access Cab V6 5A
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 158,718 KM
Vehicle Description
This V6 comes with Bucket Front Seats, 6 Total Speakers, Heated Mirrors, Emergency Braking Assist, Front Independent Suspension, Solid Live Axle Rear Suspension and More! This 2008 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab V6 5A comes in Blue with a Grey Cloth Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
