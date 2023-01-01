Menu
2009 Audi R8

55,883 KM

2009 Audi R8

2009 Audi R8

4.2 R tronic qtro Cpe

2009 Audi R8

4.2 R tronic qtro Cpe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

55,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10119984
  • Stock #: 16UETA03721
  • VIN: WUAAU34249N003721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,883 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2009 Audi R8 4.2 R is a high-performance sports car with a 4.2-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission and features Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of around 187 mph. Its exterior design is sleek and aerodynamic, with distinctive LED headlights. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our Open Road Certified Pre Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package:\ - 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* - Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* - Assured Clean Title Guarantee* - Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership - Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
