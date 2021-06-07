Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

97,693 KM

Details Description Features

$985

+ tax & licensing
$985

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL FWD CVT

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL FWD CVT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$985

+ taxes & licensing

97,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7331228
  • Stock #: P209400B
  • VIN: JN8AS58T29W043702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARBON SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P209400B
  • Mileage 97,693 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Nissan Rogue comes in Silver with Black Interior. This vehicle has been driven locally in British Columbia. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Mood lighting
Cruise Control with Steering Controls

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

