$31,239+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus GX 460
Premium
2010 Lexus GX 460
Premium
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$31,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Onyx
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA11651
- Mileage 107,117 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Multi-Level Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Headlights, Rear View Camera, 3-Zone Climate Control, 2 Memorized Driver Seat Settings, 9 Total Speakers, USB Connection, a 115V Cargo Area Power Outlet, Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! This 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium comes in Black Onyx with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911