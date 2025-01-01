Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Multi-Level Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Headlights, Rear View Camera, 3-Zone Climate Control, 2 Memorized Driver Seat Settings, 9 Total Speakers, USB Connection, a 115V Cargo Area Power Outlet, Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! This 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium comes in Black Onyx with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
107,117KM
VIN JTJBM7FX1A5011651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA11651
  • Mileage 107,117 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Multi-Level Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Headlights, Rear View Camera, 3-Zone Climate Control, 2 Memorized Driver Seat Settings, 9 Total Speakers, USB Connection, a 115V Cargo Area Power Outlet, Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! This 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium comes in Black Onyx with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat

Exterior

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Additional Features

THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Self-leveling headlights
USB Connection
leather and wood steering wheel
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
4 One-Touch Power Windows
1st Row Power Glass Moonroof
2 memorized driver seat settings
Multi-level heated front seats
Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
Solid live axle rear suspension
115V cargo area power outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

