2010 Mazda RX-8

38,695 KM

Details Description

$16,885

+ tax & licensing
$16,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2010 Mazda RX-8

2010 Mazda RX-8

GT 6sp

2010 Mazda RX-8

GT 6sp

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$16,885

+ taxes & licensing

38,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6462120
  • Stock #: P175774B
  • VIN: JM1FE1C49A0403704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P175774B
  • Mileage 38,695 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2010 Mazda RX-8 GT 6sp comes in Crystal White Pearl with Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

