2010 Porsche 911

118,356 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10275666
  • Stock #: 16UTNA20332
  • VIN: WP0AB2A90AS720332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basalt Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,356 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK is a high-performance sports car that combines exhilarating performance with precision handling. Notably, this vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, offering several advantages: - 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty - 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance - All vehicles have undergone a thorough 111-point check - Only 100% genuine Porsche parts are used for repairs or replacements

Email Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

