$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2010 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10275666
- Stock #: 16UTNA20332
- VIN: WP0AB2A90AS720332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Basalt Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 118,356 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK is a high-performance sports car that combines exhilarating performance with precision handling. Notably, this vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, offering several advantages: - 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty - 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance - All vehicles have undergone a thorough 111-point check - Only 100% genuine Porsche parts are used for repairs or replacements
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.