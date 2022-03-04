Menu
2010 Porsche 911

75,295 KM

Details Description Features

$99,880

+ tax & licensing
$99,880

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2010 Porsche 911

2010 Porsche 911

Targa 4S PDK

2010 Porsche 911

Targa 4S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$99,880

+ taxes & licensing

75,295KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8594267
  Stock #: P191440A
  VIN: WP0BB2A90AS733070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARRERA WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P191440A
  • Mileage 75,295 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4S PDK is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts

Vehicle Features

XM Radio
Rear Window Wiper
Self Dimming Mirror
BLUETOOTH INTERFACE FOR MOBILE PHONE
UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE
park assist system
Sport Chrono Package Plus
Wheel Caps With Colored Crest
Porsche Crest in Headrests
7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Seat Ventilation
Dynamic Cornering Lights
Heater Steering Wheel
Floor Matts in Interior Colour
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

