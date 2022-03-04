2010 Porsche 911

$99,880 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8594267

Stock #: P191440A

VIN: WP0BB2A90AS733070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CARRERA WHITE

Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P191440A

Mileage 75,295 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Exterior Rear Window Wiper Additional Features Self Dimming Mirror BLUETOOTH INTERFACE FOR MOBILE PHONE UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE park assist system Sport Chrono Package Plus Wheel Caps With Colored Crest Porsche Crest in Headrests 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Seat Ventilation Dynamic Cornering Lights Heater Steering Wheel Floor Matts in Interior Colour 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon

