2010 Porsche 911
Targa 4S PDK
Location
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
75,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8594267
- Stock #: P191440A
- VIN: WP0BB2A90AS733070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARRERA WHITE
- Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4S PDK is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts
Vehicle Features
XM Radio
Rear Window Wiper
Self Dimming Mirror
BLUETOOTH INTERFACE FOR MOBILE PHONE
UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE
park assist system
Sport Chrono Package Plus
Wheel Caps With Colored Crest
Porsche Crest in Headrests
7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Seat Ventilation
Dynamic Cornering Lights
Heater Steering Wheel
Floor Matts in Interior Colour
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon
