2011 Audi Q7

3.0T Prem quattro Tip -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, TECH PACKAGE, 7-SEATER, NAVIGATION, S-LINE

2011 Audi Q7

3.0T Prem quattro Tip -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, TECH PACKAGE, 7-SEATER, NAVIGATION, S-LINE

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$22,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4977888
  • Stock #: P2082A
  • VIN: WA1MGCFE4BD006357
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This stunning 2011 Audi Q7 presents itself accordingly in gorgeous Ibis White exterior paint over a comfortable and luxurious Black on Black leather seat upholstery. Powering this sleek SUV is a 272 horsepower supercharged 3.0-Litre V6 mated to Audi's notorious Quattro all-wheel drive drivetrain and an eight-speed tiptrnoic transmission. Options featured on this luxury seven-seater include the Technology Package, S-Line Package and the Towing Package which is capable of towing up to 6600 lbs. Highlighted features include heated front and rear seats, navigation, Audi Side Assist, advanced key with start button, adaptive headlights, reverse camera, power lift-gate, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and tilt and telescopic leather wrapped steering wheel. Other features include 12-way power front seats, bluetooth phone connectivity, 20" S-line alloy wheels and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Exterior
  • Towing Package
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
  • S Line Sport Package

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

