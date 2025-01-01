Menu
Highly Equipped with Executive Package, Technology Package, M Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Head-Up Display, Surround View, Active Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, and Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! 2011 BMW 550i xDrive comes in Jet Black with a Black Nappa Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2011 BMW 550i

104,571 KM

$17,239

+ taxes & licensing
12903701

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
104,571KM
VIN WBAFU9C56BC786248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA86248
  • Mileage 104,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Executive Package, Technology Package, M Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Head-Up Display, Surround View, Active Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, and Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! 2011 BMW 550i xDrive comes in Jet Black with a Black Nappa Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Ventilated Front Seats

Exterior

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Additional Features

Electric Rear Sunshade
M SPORT PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Automatic Trunk
Executive Package
Surround View
Active Blind Spot Detection
Side Sunshades
Emergency Braking Assist
Auto 4-Zone Climate Control
1st Row Power Glass Moonroof
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
Heater Front and Rear Seats
10 total speakers & 2 subwoofers

