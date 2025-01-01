$17,239+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 550i
xDrive
2011 BMW 550i
xDrive
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$17,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA86248
- Mileage 104,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Executive Package, Technology Package, M Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Head-Up Display, Surround View, Active Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, and Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! 2011 BMW 550i xDrive comes in Jet Black with a Black Nappa Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911