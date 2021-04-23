2011 BMW M3

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident Free! This eye-catching 2011 Silverstone metallic BMW M3 is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.0L V8 engine making up to 414 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Anthracite/Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, automatic sunroof, automatic sunroof, rear parking sensors, navigation, push to start, cruise control, heated seats, dual climate control, aux, M sport wheel, paddle shifters, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2