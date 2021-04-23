Menu
2011 BMW M3

102,749 KM

$37,786

+ tax & licensing
$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2011 BMW M3

Sedan

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

102,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7007540
  • Stock #: RR0209A
  • VIN: WBSPM9C51BE202889

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RR0209A
  • Mileage 102,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! This eye-catching 2011 Silverstone metallic BMW M3 is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.0L V8 engine making up to 414 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Anthracite/Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, automatic sunroof, automatic sunroof, rear parking sensors, navigation, push to start, cruise control, heated seats, dual climate control, aux, M sport wheel, paddle shifters, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

High-Gloss Shadow Line
Executive Package
MDrive Package
M Double Clutch Transmission w/ Drivelogic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

