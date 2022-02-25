2011 Nissan Leaf

$11,885 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8331834

8331834 Stock #: P114892

P114892 VIN: JN1AZ0CP5BT004892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P114892

Mileage 95,685 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.