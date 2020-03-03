Menu
2012 Lexus ES 350

6A Local BC Unit!

2012 Lexus ES 350

6A Local BC Unit!

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  2. 4733346
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,216KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4733346
  • Stock #: MA83318A
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG3C2493663
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Parchment
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Unit! This Immaculate Lexus ES350 6A comes in Grey with Beige interior. This vehicle is well equipped with Navigation package and much more! This vehicle is sold as a Porsche safety inspected Pre-Owned vehicle, Financing and Leasing available. This unit is Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee, Clean Title Guarantee and much more. ACT FAST!

Additional Features
  • NAVIGATION PACKAGE

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

