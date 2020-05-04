Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C350

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$19,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,386KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4977885
  • Stock #: P2077B
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB2CA721792
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Accident Free! Local BC Vehicle with only 65,386 kms! This sleek 2012 Mercedes-Benz C350 comes painted in beautiful Calcite White paint over a luxurious yet comfortable Black on Black ARTICO leather seat upholstery. This C350 is equipped with a 3.5-Litre V6 which makes a healthy 302 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic 7-speed transmission and Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options featured on this beautful sedan include the Premium Pack which adds KEYLESS-GO, rear-view camera, media interface, PARKTRONIC with parking guidance and COMAND Navigation and also include the Driving Assistance Pack which adds passive blind-spot assist and lane keep assist. Highlighted features include bluetooth phone connectivity, three-zone automatic climate control, AMG styling pack, Burl Walnut wood trim, heated front seats, dual-pane sunroof, split-folding rear seats, sport steering wheel and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Burl Walnut Wood Trim
  • Driving Assistance Package
  • AMG 18inch 5-Twin-Spoke Wheels

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

