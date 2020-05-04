5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident Free! Local BC Vehicle with only 65,386 kms! This sleek 2012 Mercedes-Benz C350 comes painted in beautiful Calcite White paint over a luxurious yet comfortable Black on Black ARTICO leather seat upholstery. This C350 is equipped with a 3.5-Litre V6 which makes a healthy 302 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic 7-speed transmission and Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options featured on this beautful sedan include the Premium Pack which adds KEYLESS-GO, rear-view camera, media interface, PARKTRONIC with parking guidance and COMAND Navigation and also include the Driving Assistance Pack which adds passive blind-spot assist and lane keep assist. Highlighted features include bluetooth phone connectivity, three-zone automatic climate control, AMG styling pack, Burl Walnut wood trim, heated front seats, dual-pane sunroof, split-folding rear seats, sport steering wheel and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
