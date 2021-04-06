2012 Mercedes-Benz ML63AMG

Menu
73,716 KM

$39,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

73,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6980984
  • VIN: 4JGDA7EB8CA047899

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,716 KM

This Immaculate 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG comes in Palladium Silver Metallic with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes very equipped with options including AMG Performance Package, Premium Package, Advanced Driving Assistance, and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

PREMIUM PACKAGE
AMG Performance Package
Advanced Driving Assistance Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

