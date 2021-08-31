Menu
2013 BMW X3

103,975 KM

Details Description Features

$18,885

+ tax & licensing
$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

103,975KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8036827
  Stock #: MA10559A
  VIN: 5UXWX9C53D0A22205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Red Brown Nevada Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # MA10559A
  • Mileage 103,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2013 BMW X3 X Drive in Alpine White paired with Red Brown Nevada Leather interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including The Premium Package, Technology Package, Executive Package and much more! This BMW is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

BMW On-Board Navigation
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Park Distance Control
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Nevada Leather
Executive Package
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
BMW Apps
Heated Seats Rear
BMW Assist with Bluetooth

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

