2013 Mercedes-Benz C 300

Welcoming this 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan, finished in Grey with a Black Leather Interior. This sedan features a Rear View Camera, PARKTRONIC Park Distance Sensor, Blind Spot Assist, Lane-Departure Warning System, Bucket Front Seats, Front Seat Memory, Cruise Control, SmartKey System, 8-Speaker Audio System, and more! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

117,814 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WDDGF8AB6DA864388

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,814 KM

