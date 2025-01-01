$23,239+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
4Matic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$23,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Sahara Beige ARTICO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA59262
- Mileage 74,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Cooled Storage Compartment, Emergency Braking Assist, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 3 Memorized Driver Seat Settings, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, USB Connection, Cruise Control, and much more! This Stylish 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC comes in Polar White with a Sahara Beige ARTICO Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
