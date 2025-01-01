Menu
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Cooled Storage Compartment, Emergency Braking Assist, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 3 Memorized Driver Seat Settings, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, USB Connection, Cruise Control, and much more! This Stylish 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC comes in Polar White with a Sahara Beige ARTICO Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

74,842 KM

$23,239

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4Matic

12706629

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4Matic

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$23,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,842KM
VIN WDCGG8JB4DG059262

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Sahara Beige ARTICO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA59262
  • Mileage 74,842 KM

Heated Mirrors

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Ventilation Ducts

4-Wheel ABS
Remote window operation
sun sensor
USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
Emergency braking preparation
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
8-Way Power Front Seats
auto delay off headlamps
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Dual Zone Front Climate control
3 Memorized Driver Seat Settings
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
Cooled storage compartment

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

