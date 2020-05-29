2013 MINI John Cooper Works Paceman

Exterior ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Additional Features Rear

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Metallic Paint

Park Distance Control

Chrome Line Interior

Comfort Access

Electric Front Window Defroster

Black Roof and Mirror Caps

Sound Package

Black Headlights

6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Steptronic Paddles

Wired Package

Sport Stripes Black

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/50k (Offered Until 07.01.2017)

Center Rail One Piece Full Length

