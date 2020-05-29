Menu
$16,786

+ taxes & licensing

2013 MINI John Cooper Works Paceman

ALL4 -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, ACCIDENT FREE, JOHN COOPER WORKS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

2013 MINI John Cooper Works Paceman

Location

$16,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,311KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5124158
  • Stock #: P1761D
  • VIN: WMWSS9C50DWN98427
Exterior Colour
Royal Grey Met
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman JCW comes painted in Royal Grey Metallic paint over a sporty Carbon Black leather seat upholstery. This MINI Cooper is equipped with a turbcharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder motor with develops a punchy 208 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque mated to MINI's ALL4 all-wheel drive system and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic paddles. This Paceman comes optioned fairly well with the Sound Package, Wired Package, and the Premium Package and Black Sport Stripes. Highlighted features include rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, glass sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, bluetooth/USB audio integration, Harman/Kardon Sound System, SIRIUS Satellite radio, keyless entry and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Exterior
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Additional Features
  • Rear
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Metallic Paint
  • Park Distance Control
  • Chrome Line Interior
  • Comfort Access
  • Electric Front Window Defroster
  • Black Roof and Mirror Caps
  • Sound Package
  • Black Headlights
  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Steptronic Paddles
  • Wired Package
  • Sport Stripes Black
  • No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/50k (Offered Until 07.01.2017)
  • Center Rail One Piece Full Length

