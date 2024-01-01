$97,889+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
- Interior Colour Luxor Beige Standard Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNB22409
- Mileage 49,795 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, comes in Agate Grey Metallic. The interior is in Luxor Beige Interior, with Lighting Package for Rear Compartment. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Bose Audio Package, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Exhaust System, Power Steering Plus, Power Seats (14 Way), Front Heated Seats and numerous other premium features! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
