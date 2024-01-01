Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, comes in Agate Grey Metallic. The interior is in Luxor Beige Interior, with Lighting Package for Rear Compartment. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Bose Audio Package, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Exhaust System, Power Steering Plus, Power Seats (14 Way), Front Heated Seats and numerous other premium features! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2013 Porsche 911

49,795 KM

Details Description Features

$97,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$97,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,795KM
VIN WP0AB2A94DS122409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Luxor Beige Standard Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNB22409
  • Mileage 49,795 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, comes in Agate Grey Metallic. The interior is in Luxor Beige Interior, with Lighting Package for Rear Compartment. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Bose Audio Package, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Exhaust System, Power Steering Plus, Power Seats (14 Way), Front Heated Seats and numerous other premium features! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

5mm Wheel Spacers
Bose Audio Package
Electric Sunroof
Sports Exhaust System
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors
Power Steering Plus
Wheels Painted in Platinum (Silk Gloss)
Premium Package Plus w/ Power Sport Seats
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
7 Speed Manual Transmission
Power Sport Seats (14-way)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS 58,701 KM $106,889 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 15,113 KM $133,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe 49,795 KM $97,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$97,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2013 Porsche 911