Menu
Account
Sign In
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus with 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) with PASM Sport, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), BOSE Audio Package, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, and much more! This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK comes in Black with a Black Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2013 Porsche 911

103,619 KM

Details Description Features

$99,239

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Watch This Vehicle
12529633

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12529633
  2. 12529633
  3. 12529633
  4. 12529633
  5. 12529633
  6. 12529633
  7. 12529633
  8. 12529633
  9. 12529633
  10. 12529633
  11. 12529633
  12. 12529633
  13. 12529633
  14. 12529633
  15. 12529633
  16. 12529633
  17. 12529633
  18. 12529633
  19. 12529633
  20. 12529633
  21. 12529633
  22. 12529633
  23. 12529633
  24. 12529633
  25. 12529633
  26. 12529633
  27. 12529633
  28. 12529633
  29. 12529633
  30. 12529633
  31. 12529633
  32. 12529633
  33. 12529633
  34. 12529633
  35. 12529633
  36. 12529633
  37. 12529633
  38. 12529633
  39. 12529633
  40. 12529633
  41. 12529633
  42. 12529633
Contact Seller

$99,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,619KM
VIN WP0AB2A98DS121280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Front Seats
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA21280
  • Mileage 103,619 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus with 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) with PASM Sport, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), BOSE Audio Package, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, and much more! This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK comes in Black with a Black Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Additional Features

Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)
Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Heating (Front)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Crest on Headrest
Electric Sunroof
Sports Exhaust System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Aerokit Cup
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) w/ PASM Sport
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
Window Trim in High Gloss Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Macan S 49,862 KM $71,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 Komfort + Progressiv quattro for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 Komfort + Progressiv quattro 23,570 KM $46,239 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Preferred for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Preferred 48,017 KM $28,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2013 Porsche 911