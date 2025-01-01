$99,239+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe PDK
2013 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$99,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Front Seats
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA21280
- Mileage 103,619 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus with 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) with PASM Sport, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), BOSE Audio Package, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, and much more! This 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK comes in Black with a Black Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911