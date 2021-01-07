Menu
2013 Porsche Cayenne

107,165 KM

$38,885

+ tax & licensing
$38,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

2013 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$38,885

+ taxes & licensing

107,165KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6481467
  Stock #: P182876A
  VIN: WP1AF2A25DLA41225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Standard Luxor Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P182876A
  • Mileage 107,165 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel comes in Jet Black Met with Standard Luxor Beige Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options including Premium Plus Package, 14- Way Power Seats with Memory Package and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Premium Plus Package
Wheel Hub Covers w/ Coloured Crest
Porsche Intelligent Performance
Active All Wheel Drive
Roof Rails in Aluminum Look w/ Protection Strips
Sill Protection Aluminum
14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PV2, PV3
Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof w/ PV1, PV2, PV3

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

