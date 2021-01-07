+ taxes & licensing
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
This Immaculate 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel comes in Jet Black Met with Standard Luxor Beige Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options including Premium Plus Package, 14- Way Power Seats with Memory Package and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind.
