$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2013 Porsche Cayenne
S w/ Tip
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9111082
- Stock #: 16UTNA81878
- VIN: WP1AB2A23DLA81878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Luxor Beige Full Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Plus Package, Porsche Entry and Drive, Bose Surround Sound System, Walnut Interior Package, Power Tile/ Slide Moonroof and much more! This 2013 Porsche Cayenne S is a Local BC Vehicle and has had No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the past 5 Years. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.