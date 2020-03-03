Menu
2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$30,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,888KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4818195
  • Stock #: UV881568
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT2DS681588
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Sport 

 

- Air Conditioning

 

- All Wheel Drive

 

- AM/FM Stereo

 

- Anti-Theft

 

- Auto Dimming Mirrors

 

- Auto On/Off Headlamps

 

- Bucket Seats

 

- Cloth Interior

 

- Cruise Control

 

- Driver Side Airbag

 

- Fog Lights

 

- Intermittent Wipers

 

- Keyless Entry

 

- Leather Wrap Wheel

 

- MP3 CD Player

 

- Passenger Airbag

 

- Power Locks

 

- Power Seat

 

- Power Steering

 

- Power Windows

 

- Satellite Radio

 

- Sliding Rear Window

 

- Stability Control

 

- Steering Wheel Audio Controls

 

- Tilt Steering

 

- Traction Control

 

- Trip Computer

 

Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

