Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru BRZ

86,521 KM

Details Description

$17,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru BRZ

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech 6sp

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$17,885

+ taxes & licensing

86,521KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6662522
  • Stock #: P138305
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC15D1608305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Alcantara/Anthracite Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P138305
  • Mileage 86,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2013 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech 6sp comes in Satin White Pearl with Black Alcantara/ Anthracite Black Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit with No Accidents Reported!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 50,360 KM
$74,885 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Cayenne S
 15,648 KM
$118,900 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan
 19,944 KM
$56,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory