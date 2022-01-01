Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 328i

78,440 KM

Details Description

$20,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 328i

2014 BMW 328i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 328i

xDrive Sedan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$20,885

+ taxes & licensing

78,440KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8094883
  • Stock #: CY17112B
  • VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ982244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2014 BMW 328 XI in black. This is a local BC vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. Marketing Trim: Combination of vehicle history and/or unique options or attributes of the vehicle Ex. “Local BC Vehicle, One Owner” Ex. “Low KM, Premium Package Plus”

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2021 Porsche Cayenne
 785 KM
$110,885 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 192,754 KM
$25,885 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz E...
 96,497 KM
$22,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory