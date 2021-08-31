Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 335i

151,033 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 335i

2014 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,033KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7593346
  • Stock #: P176051A
  • VIN: WBA3B9C52EP459190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,033 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 BMW 335i xDrive Sedan comes in White with Black interior. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection by a trained technician and meets our luxury preowned standards. We have just performed a fresh oil service on this vehicle! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: • 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* • 30 days or 2,000 kilometres Exchange Privilege* • 3 Day or 300 kilometres Money back Guarantee* • Mechanical & Safety Check* • Clean Title Guarantee* You will also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership with your vehicle purchase: • Earn Point - Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location! • Redeem and Save - Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! • Exclusive Experiences - Members get invited to events like outdoor movie nights, racetrack experiences, driving clinics, and much more! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone! Porsche Centre Langley has been the recipient of the prestigious Porsche Canada Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. We are located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley British Columbia, Canada. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream car! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2012 Porsche 911 Car...
 57,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 8,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang Co...
 25,176 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory