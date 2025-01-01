$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X5
xDrive50i xLine
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i xLine in Silver with a White Interior. This SUV comes equipped with 14-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, and Heated Mirrors for added comfort. Safety and driver assistance features include Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, a Rear View Camera with Simulated Aerial View, and Front & Rear Parking Sensors. Enjoy premium audio with 9 Speakers, 2 Subwoofers, and a USB Connection. Additional conveniences include Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets in the Rear & Cargo Area along with much more! The Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Porsche Centre Langley
