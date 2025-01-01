Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i xLine in Silver with a White Interior. This SUV comes equipped with 14-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, and Heated Mirrors for added comfort. Safety and driver assistance features include Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, a Rear View Camera with Simulated Aerial View, and Front & Rear Parking Sensors. Enjoy premium audio with 9 Speakers, 2 Subwoofers, and a USB Connection. Additional conveniences include Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets in the Rear & Cargo Area along with much more! The Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2014 BMW X5

82,398 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X5

xDrive50i xLine

Watch This Vehicle
12216636

2014 BMW X5

xDrive50i xLine

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,398KM
VIN 5UXKR6C55E0J72927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i xLine in Silver with a White Interior. This SUV comes equipped with 14-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, and Heated Mirrors for added comfort. Safety and driver assistance features include Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, a Rear View Camera with Simulated Aerial View, and Front & Rear Parking Sensors. Enjoy premium audio with 9 Speakers, 2 Subwoofers, and a USB Connection. Additional conveniences include Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets in the Rear & Cargo Area along with much more! The Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4MATIC SUV (BEV) for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4MATIC SUV (BEV) 24,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Roadster for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Roadster 8,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i xLine for sale in Langley City, BC
2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i xLine 82,398 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X5