Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 BMW X5

xDrive35d xLine -ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL BC VEHICLE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X5

xDrive35d xLine -ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL BC VEHICLE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 4760700
  2. 4760700
  3. 4760700
  4. 4760700
  5. 4760700
  6. 4760700
  7. 4760700
  8. 4760700
  9. 4760700
  10. 4760700
  11. 4760700
  12. 4760700
  13. 4760700
  14. 4760700
  15. 4760700
  16. 4760700
  17. 4760700
  18. 4760700
  19. 4760700
  20. 4760700
  21. 4760700
Contact Seller

$38,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,134KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4760700
  • Stock #: P2119
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C50E0J94312
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black Dakota Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Accident Free! Local BC Vehicle! This 2014 BMW X5 is painted in beautiful Alpine White over a luxurious Black Dakota Leather seat upholstery. This X5 is powred by a turbodiesel 3.0-Litre six-cylinder engine which produces 255 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque mated to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options featured on this gorgeous SUV include the Premium Package, Aluminum Running Boards, Harman/Kardon Sound System and Fineline Pure Wood interior trim. Highlighted features include automatic four-zone climate control, heated front and rear seats, comfort access, head-up display, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, selectable driving modes, panoramic sunroof and the lights pack. Other features include power lift-gate, heated leather-wrapped mutli-function steering wheel, LED headlights and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Exterior
  • Aluminum Running Boards
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • DAKOTA LEATHER
  • Harman/Kardon Sound System
  • Fineline Pure Wood

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 17,041 KM
$83,786 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 26,912 KM
$93,786 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 33,296 KM
$90,786 + tax & lic
Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Send A Message