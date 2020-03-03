5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident Free! Local BC Vehicle! This 2014 BMW X5 is painted in beautiful Alpine White over a luxurious Black Dakota Leather seat upholstery. This X5 is powred by a turbodiesel 3.0-Litre six-cylinder engine which produces 255 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque mated to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options featured on this gorgeous SUV include the Premium Package, Aluminum Running Boards, Harman/Kardon Sound System and Fineline Pure Wood interior trim. Highlighted features include automatic four-zone climate control, heated front and rear seats, comfort access, head-up display, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, selectable driving modes, panoramic sunroof and the lights pack. Other features include power lift-gate, heated leather-wrapped mutli-function steering wheel, LED headlights and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
