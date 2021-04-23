Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Flex

109,839 KM

Details Description

$24,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

Limited AWD - Ecoboost

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Flex

Limited AWD - Ecoboost

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$24,885

+ taxes & licensing

109,839KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6993824
  • Stock #: P149933
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT4EBD39933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,839 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2014 Ford Fles Limited w/ Ecoboost. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit with No Accidents Reported!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2007 Aston Martin V8...
 45,894 KM
$47,885 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 21,566 KM
$70,885 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz M...
 73,716 KM
$39,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory