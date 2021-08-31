Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

84,697 KM

$19,885

+ tax & licensing
$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/o 2nd Row or Rear Door Glass

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/o 2nd Row or Rear Door Glass

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

84,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7821027
  • Stock #: P143787
  • VIN: NM0LS7E7XE1133787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P143787
  • Mileage 84,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2014 Ford Transit Connect XL in Frozen White with Charcoal Black Cloth Interior. This vehicle is equipped with Blind Spot Monitors, Daytime Running Lights, and more! This vehicle has no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Anti Lock Brakes
Wheel Covers
Blind Spot Monitoring
Vinyl Floor Covering
FROZEN WHITE
Cloth - Charcoal Black
Advancetrac with Roll Stability Control
Front and Rear Bumpers

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

