2014 Jaguar XJ

84,000 KM

Details Description

$30,885

+ tax & licensing
$30,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2014 Jaguar XJ

2014 Jaguar XJ

3.0L AWD

2014 Jaguar XJ

3.0L AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$30,885

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8331840
  Stock #: P224869A
  VIN: SAJXJ1CD2E8V74450

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  Interior Colour Brown Leather Interior
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P224869A
  Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2014 Jaguar XJ 3.0L in Navy Blue paired with Brown Leather Interior w/Wood Trim. This is a BC local vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

