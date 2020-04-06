Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2014 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,970KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857933
  • Stock #: UV852428
  • VIN: 1C4BJWFG6EL282485
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited RUBICON Premium Audio System, Off Road Suspension, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

