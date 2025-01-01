2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

Menu
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Mirrors, Leather and Alloy Steering Wheel, Rear Ventilation Ducts, and Cruise Control, and much more! This 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC comes in White with a Brown Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

86,184 KM

BlueTEC 4MATIC

12774653

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
86,184KM
VIN 4JGDA2EB0EA365151

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA65151
  • Mileage 86,184 KM

Highly Equipped with Navigation, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Mirrors, Leather and Alloy Steering Wheel, Rear Ventilation Ducts, and Cruise Control, and much more! This 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC comes in White with a Brown Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Rear Ventilation Ducts

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player

Additional Features

USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
Video monitor
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
Memory Card Slot
8-Way Power Front Seats
Remote keyless power door locks
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Dual Zone Front Climate control
1st Row Power Glass Moonroof
LEATHER AND ALLOY STEERING WHEEL
Multi-level heated front seats
100 watts stereo output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350