$28,239+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350
BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$28,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour brown leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA65151
- Mileage 86,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Mirrors, Leather and Alloy Steering Wheel, Rear Ventilation Ducts, and Cruise Control, and much more! This 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC comes in White with a Brown Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
