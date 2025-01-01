Menu
2014 Porsche 911

44,159 KM

Details Features

$110,239

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991)

12739251

2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991)

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$110,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,159KM
VIN WP0AB2A94ES122301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GUARDS RED
  • Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 44,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Electric Sunroof
Sports Exhaust System
Power Sport Seats - 14 way
Auto Start Stop
Seat Belts in Guards Red
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Premium Package w/ 14-Way Sport Seats
Clear Glass Tail Lights
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
20inch SportTechno Wheel
Instrument Dials Guards Red
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

