2014 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe (991)
2014 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe (991)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$110,239
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,159KM
VIN WP0AB2A94ES122301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GUARDS RED
- Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 44,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Electric Sunroof
Sports Exhaust System
Power Sport Seats - 14 way
Auto Start Stop
Seat Belts in Guards Red
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Premium Package w/ 14-Way Sport Seats
Clear Glass Tail Lights
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
20inch SportTechno Wheel
Instrument Dials Guards Red
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Porsche 911