2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
This gorgeous 2014 Bright White Ram 1500 Sports Crew Cab is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.7L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the amazing features this car includes such as, back-up camera, heated/vented seats, heated side mirrors, heated steering wheel, navigation, cruise control, Bluetooth, alpine sound system, push to start, automatic sunroof, mirror dimmer, dual climate control, , and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2