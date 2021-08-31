Menu
2014 RAM 1500

86,194 KM

$28,791

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

ST (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

86,194KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7766379
  Stock #: DF0174B
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT2EG327846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White C.C.
  • Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DF0174B
  • Mileage 86,194 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! This amazing 2014 Bright White Ram 1500 Crew Cab ST is available and ready for purchase! Underneath the hood we have a 5.7L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black/Diesel Grey cloth seats as well as the many amazing features this vehicle comes equipped with such as, heated side mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, 4X4 drive and many more exciting features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

