2014 RAM 1500

$28,791 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 1 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7766379

7766379 Stock #: DF0174B

DF0174B VIN: 3C6RR7KT2EG327846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White C.C.

Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DF0174B

Mileage 86,194 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.