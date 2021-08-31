2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! This amazing 2014 Bright White Ram 1500 Crew Cab ST is available and ready for purchase! Underneath the hood we have a 5.7L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black/Diesel Grey cloth seats as well as the many amazing features this vehicle comes equipped with such as, heated side mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, 4X4 drive and many more exciting features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
