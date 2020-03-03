Menu
2014 Volkswagen Touareg

Comfortline 3.0 TDI 8sp at Tip 4M -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, COMFORTLINE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER LIFTGATE

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$29,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,612KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4760697
  • Stock #: P2118
  • VIN: WVGDP9BP2ED003909
Exterior Colour
Cool Silver Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black - Lthrette
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This 2014 Volkswagen Touareg presents well in Cool Silver Metallic paint over a comfortable Titan Black leatherette upholstery. This Touareg is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which generates a healthy 240 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed gearbox and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. Being the Comfortline, this SUV comes with Climatronic dual-zone climate control, digital compass, heated front seats, power heated exterior mirrors, power tailgate, rain sensor with automatic wiper speed control, navigation, rear-view camera, satellite radio and TPMS. Other features include leather-wrapped mutli-function steering wheel, bluetooth phone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, LED DRLs, automatic headlights and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

