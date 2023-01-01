2015 Acura RDX

$22,889 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 6 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10219092

10219092 Stock #: 16UTNB05870

16UTNB05870 VIN: 5J8TB4H51FL805870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Parchment

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UTNB05870

Mileage 101,651 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.