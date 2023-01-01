Menu
2015 Acura RDX

101,651 KM

Details Description

$22,889

+ tax & licensing
$22,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$22,889

+ taxes & licensing

101,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10219092
  • Stock #: 16UTNB05870
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H51FL805870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNB05870
  • Mileage 101,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting the 2015 Acura RDX Tech, a sophisticated and luxurious compact SUV that boasts advanced technology features. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this vehicle offers a comfortable and smooth ride, making it ideal for both daily commutes and long journeys. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including an intuitive infotainment system and driver-assistance features, the Acura RDX Tech provides a modern driving experience that blends convenience and elegance seamlessly. All service is up to date including new brakes/rotors and tires earlier this year and major service was completed. It is in as close to new condition as possible. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

