Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi A3

2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic Diesel Power! TDI Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic Diesel Power! TDI Progressiv

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 4528380
  2. 4528380
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4528380
  • Stock #: P156266
  • VIN: WAUCJRFF0F1066266
Exterior Colour
Glacier White Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Unit! This Immaculate Audi A3 2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic comes in a Glacier White Met with Black. This vehicle is well equipped with Front License Plate Frame, AMI Cable, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint and much more! This vehicle is sold as a Porsche safety inspected Pre-Owned vehicle, Financing and Leasing available. This unit is Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee, Clean Title Guarantee and much more. ACT FAST!

Additional Features
  • Front license plate frame
  • Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
  • AMI CABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2013 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 47,353 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan G...
 15,448 KM
$77,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 57,445 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Send A Message