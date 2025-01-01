$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 435i
xDrive Cabriolet
2015 BMW 435i
xDrive Cabriolet
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Dynamic 2015 BMW 435i xDrive Cabriolet, finished in sleek Black with a luxurious Beige Leather Interior. This sporty convertible features an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Adaptive Headlights, Cruise Control, Emergency Braking Assist, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, USB Connection, and a premium sound system with 9 Total Speakers and 2 Subwoofers. It also includes a Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror, providing a curb view when the vehicle is in reverse. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911