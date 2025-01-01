Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Dynamic 2015 BMW 435i xDrive Cabriolet, finished in sleek Black with a luxurious Beige Leather Interior. This sporty convertible features an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Adaptive Headlights, Cruise Control, Emergency Braking Assist, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, USB Connection, and a premium sound system with 9 Total Speakers and 2 Subwoofers. It also includes a Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror, providing a curb view when the vehicle is in reverse. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2015 BMW 435i

80,762 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 435i

xDrive Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle
12090958

2015 BMW 435i

xDrive Cabriolet

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,762KM
VIN WBA3T7C57FPW79251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Dynamic 2015 BMW 435i xDrive Cabriolet, finished in sleek Black with a luxurious Beige Leather Interior. This sporty convertible features an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Adaptive Headlights, Cruise Control, Emergency Braking Assist, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, USB Connection, and a premium sound system with 9 Total Speakers and 2 Subwoofers. It also includes a Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror, providing a curb view when the vehicle is in reverse. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2020 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan SE 8A for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan SE 8A 121,289 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Prem S tronic qtro Rdstr for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 Audi TT 2.0T Prem S tronic qtro Rdstr 29,533 KM $25,889 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 22,973 KM $46,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 435i