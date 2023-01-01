Menu
2015 BMW X3

115,722 KM

$21,889

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

xDrive28i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

115,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10532436
  • Stock #: 16UTNA54271
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C57F0D54271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA54271
  • Mileage 115,722 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is BC Local, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! The 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i is a compact luxury crossover SUV manufactured by BMW, a German automaker. The 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i has a sleek and modern exterior design that is characteristic of BMW's styling, with distinctive kidney grilles, sharp lines, and an athletic stance. The xDrive28i variant offers a good balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for daily driving as well as spirited driving experiences.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Fineline anthracite trim
Premium Package Enhanced
19inch Lt/Aly Wheels Y-Spoke 608

