Menu
Account
Sign In
Presenting this Spectacular 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i, finished in Alpine White with an Oyster Nevada Leather Interior. Equipped with the Premium Package, M Sport Package, Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Glass Sunroof, Adaptive and Self-Leveling Headlights, Rain Sensor with Auto Heat, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, a 12-Speaker Audio System with 205-Watt Output and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2015 BMW X4

83,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle
12214212

2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,647KM
VIN 5UXXW5C54F0E87537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Oyster Nevada Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting this Spectacular 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i, finished in Alpine White with an Oyster Nevada Leather Interior. Equipped with the Premium Package, M Sport Package, Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Glass Sunroof, Adaptive and Self-Leveling Headlights, Rain Sensor with Auto Heat, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, a 12-Speaker Audio System with 205-Watt Output and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i 83,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe 108,692 KM $22,427.14 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX SH-AWD Tech at for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Acura RDX SH-AWD Tech at 89,152 KM $39,785.82 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X4