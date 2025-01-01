$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Versatile 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i, presented in a sleek Black exterior with a sophisticated Black leather interior. This premium SUV offers an impressive combination of comfort and technology, featuring an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Adaptive Headlights, and Front and Rear Parking Sensors for enhanced safety and convenience. Enjoy the expansive views provided by the 1st Row Power Glass Extended Moonroof and 2nd Row Tilt-Only Moonroof. Additional highlights include a Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, and Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror with Curb View in Reverse, along with much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
