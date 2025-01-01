Menu
Welcoming this Versatile 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i, presented in a sleek Black exterior with a sophisticated Black leather interior. This premium SUV offers an impressive combination of comfort and technology, featuring an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Adaptive Headlights, and Front and Rear Parking Sensors for enhanced safety and convenience. Enjoy the expansive views provided by the 1st Row Power Glass Extended Moonroof and 2nd Row Tilt-Only Moonroof. Additional highlights include a Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, and Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror with Curb View in Reverse, along with much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2015 BMW X5

67,419 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i

12134142

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,419KM
VIN 5UXKR0C56F0K65714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 BMW X5