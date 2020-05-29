Menu
$36,779

+ taxes & licensing

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, M PERFORMANCE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, M PERFORMANCE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE

Location

$36,779

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,687KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5124155
  • Stock #: FP8373A
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C54F0P13903
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This 2015 BMW X5 presents very well in beautiful Carbon Black Metallic paint over a comfortable and luxurious Black Dakota Leather upholstery. This X5 comes equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-Litre inline six-cylinder engine which is good for 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque mated to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain and a smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission with manual paddle shift mode. This stunning SUV comes optioned pleasently well with the M-Sport Line, Premium Pack, M Performance Power Pack, 3rd Row Seating Pack and gorgeous 20-inch M Double-Spoke Alloy wheels. Highlighted features include adaptive M suspension, increased horsepower from M Performance Power Pack, 7-passenger seating, four-zone automatic climate control, comfort access, soft close doors, harman/kardon audio system, heated front and rear seats, navigation, head-up display, manual side sunshades and a high quality surround view camera. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Harman/Kardon Sound System
  • No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
  • Fineline Pure Wood
  • M Sport Line
  • 3rd Row Seating Package
  • M Performance Power Package
  • 20inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy
  • Mixed Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

