604-534-5004
Local BC Vehicle! This 2015 BMW X5 presents very well in beautiful Carbon Black Metallic paint over a comfortable and luxurious Black Dakota Leather upholstery. This X5 comes equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-Litre inline six-cylinder engine which is good for 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque mated to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain and a smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission with manual paddle shift mode. This stunning SUV comes optioned pleasently well with the M-Sport Line, Premium Pack, M Performance Power Pack, 3rd Row Seating Pack and gorgeous 20-inch M Double-Spoke Alloy wheels. Highlighted features include adaptive M suspension, increased horsepower from M Performance Power Pack, 7-passenger seating, four-zone automatic climate control, comfort access, soft close doors, harman/kardon audio system, heated front and rear seats, navigation, head-up display, manual side sunshades and a high quality surround view camera. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
