2015 BMW X5

74,512 KM

Details Description Features

$33,885

+ tax & licensing
$33,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$33,885

+ taxes & licensing

74,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6896229
  • Stock #: P159475
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C56F0K59475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P159475
  • Mileage 74,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2015 BMW X5 xDrive 35i comes in Mineral White Met and Black Dakota Leather Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with options including Premium Package, Luxury line, and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Luxury Line
19' Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

