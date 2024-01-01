Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Pristine 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in White Diamond Tricoat with a Jet-Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Theft Deterrent Package, Surround Vision, 18-Way Seats with Driver and Passenger Massage, 16 Speaker BOSE Surround Sound System, Adaptive Remote Start, Power Tilt Sliding Sunroof, Cadillac User Experience with Navigation, Head Up Display and much more! This vehicle has been meticulously upkept with Service and has No Reported Accidents or Claims! Extremely LOW KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2015 Cadillac Escalade

72,737 KM

Details Description Features

$50,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$50,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,737KM
VIN 1GYS4PKJXFR601765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Full Leather - Jet Black / Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA01765
  • Mileage 72,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Pristine 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in White Diamond Tricoat with a Jet-Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Theft Deterrent Package, Surround Vision, 18-Way Seats with Driver and Passenger Massage, 16 Speaker BOSE Surround Sound System, Adaptive Remote Start, Power Tilt Sliding Sunroof, Cadillac User Experience with Navigation, Head Up Display and much more! This vehicle has been meticulously upkept with Service and has No Reported Accidents or Claims! Extremely LOW KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Adaptive remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Safety

Front and Rear Parking Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BLUETOOTH AUDIO
Head up display
Driver Awareness Package
PLATINUM
Driver Assist Package
Power Tilt Sliding Sunroof
8 Speed Automatic (m5u) - Automatic
SURROUND VISION
V8, 6.2l, 420 HP - Gas (W/1SD 1SD#3)
16 Speaker BOSE Surround Sound System
Cadillac User Experience with Navigation
8 Inch Screen with Colour Display
Keyless Push-Start Button
18-Way Seats with Driver and Passenger Massage
Centre Console Cooler
Theft Deterrent Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan 28,033 KM $53,889 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX H RX 450h AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Lexus RX H RX 450h AWD 32,448 KM $59,889 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Cayenne for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Cayenne 33,998 KM $85,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac Escalade