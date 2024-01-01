$50,889+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
$50,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
- Interior Colour Full Leather - Jet Black / Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA01765
- Mileage 72,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Pristine 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in White Diamond Tricoat with a Jet-Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Theft Deterrent Package, Surround Vision, 18-Way Seats with Driver and Passenger Massage, 16 Speaker BOSE Surround Sound System, Adaptive Remote Start, Power Tilt Sliding Sunroof, Cadillac User Experience with Navigation, Head Up Display and much more! This vehicle has been meticulously upkept with Service and has No Reported Accidents or Claims! Extremely LOW KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
