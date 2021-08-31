+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! B.C. Local! This amazing 2015 Ford Explorer Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.5L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Charcoal Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, back-up camera, parking sensors, automatic sunroof, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
