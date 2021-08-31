Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

114,210 KM

Details Description

$27,886

+ tax & licensing
$27,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2015 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$27,886

+ taxes & licensing

114,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7671781
  • Stock #: ND9619A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GTXFGA22629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum (met) Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Perforated-Leather-Trimmed - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ND9619A
  • Mileage 114,210 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! B.C. Local! This amazing 2015 Ford Explorer Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.5L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Charcoal Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, back-up camera, parking sensors, automatic sunroof, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

