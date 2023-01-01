Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

147,720 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Double 4x4 SLE / Standard Box

Double 4x4 SLE / Standard Box

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10170141
  • Stock #: 16UTNA91331
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC9FZ191331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

