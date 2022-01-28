2015 Infiniti QX50

$23,885 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8167339

8167339 Stock #: CY21235A

CY21235A VIN: JN1BJ0HR8FM773442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 69,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.