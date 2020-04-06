Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Patriot

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

Altitude

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,718KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4818546
  • Stock #: UV598240
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7FD408259
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Jeep Patriot Sport EXTRA CLEAN GAS SAVER SUV- 4 WHEEL DRIVE- Auto- BONUS Roof racks- CALL AND GET APPROVED TODAY 

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2013 Dodge Dart SE
 164,681 KM
$6,687 + tax & lic
2002 Mercedes-Benz C...
 91,419 KM
$7,989 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 129,320 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message