8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Jeep Patriot Sport EXTRA CLEAN GAS SAVER SUV- 4 WHEEL DRIVE- Auto- BONUS Roof racks- CALL AND GET APPROVED TODAY
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8